What Do Chinatown Residents Think of ‘Dimes Square’?

Do you know where Dimes Square is? Do you even care? For a long time, I didn't, until I belatedly realized that Dimes Square, which—physically, at least, is a modest, somewhat shabby concrete triangle at Canal and Division—is in Chinatown.

You might not know that though if you read some of the breathless writing about the characters that populate this new micro-neighborhood. Former New York Times columnist Ben Smith and Interview magazine referred to the area as "Lower Manhattan." GQ called it the "Lower East Side." A recent story in Curbed nods to some of the Chinese-owned stores in the neighborhood, but neglects to mention the word "Chinatown" even once.

But even the pieces that note that Dimes Square is in a neighborhood full of Chinese immigrants, like this exhausting Baffler screed that kicked off the latest round of handwringing over the existence and meaning of Dimes Square, fail to actually ask any of those residents what they make of this strange convergence of capital and cheese plates and ennui that people can't stop talking about, often against their will.

So recently when I found myself in Chinatown eating a sesame pancake with beef, mere steps away from Dimes Square, I decided to ask some of the Chinese immigrants who own businesses in the area what they've observed in recent years. Dimes Square? (Or "Ten Cent Plaza," as I clumsily translated it into Mandarin?) Never heard of it! But, they told me, the vibes have definitely shifted.

The interviews have been translated from Mandarin and lightly edited and condensed for clarity.